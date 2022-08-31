Gujarat: 4 Arrested For Killing 2 Indian Hares at Gir Sanctuary; Police Say Accused Killed the Animals for ‘Party’

The Gujarat forest department has arrested four people in the Gir East division for allegedly killing two Indian hares at Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. The forest department also seized sharp weapons, used in the killing of the animals.

“Acting on a tip-off, we formed two teams and carried out searches at specific locations. During the search, our staff found one dead Indian Hare and the meat of another, from the crime scene. We caught four persons from the spot and launched further investigation into the matter," Rajdeepsinh Jhala, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Gir East Division), told News18.

The four accused have been identified as Himmat Surela, Muna Masalia, Bharat Degama and Ghugha Kudesa — all residents of border villages of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary. They have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

“During the interrogation, all the accused confessed to the crime and told us that they had killed the wild animals for ‘party’," said forest officials.

The forest department launched another investigation after they received a tip-off that one of the accused had hidden a country-made weapon on his farm.

Acting on the information, the police department also joined in the probe and seized a weapon. A separate case has been lodged against the accused at Dhari police station in the matter.

Gir Wildlife Sanctuary is known as the last abode of Asiatic lions across the world.

