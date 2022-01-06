Gujarat: 6 Killed, 22 Taken Ill as Toxic Gas Leaks from Tanker in Surat

At least six people were killed and 20 were taken ill due to suffocation after toxic gas leaked from a tanker at Surat’s Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation on Thursday morning. The patients are being treated at the city’s civil hospital, an official said.

According to initial reports, the toxic gas from the tanker was being released in a water body. It is suspected that someone had earlier too discharged chemicals into the water body, and perhaps, the mixture of chemicals led to releasing of poisonous gas. An official said that the direction of the wind was towards the dyeing company that is situated nearby. Some workers were working, while others were sleeping when they began feeling suffocated.

There were a total of 28 workers, all of whom were taken to the hospital. While six died, 22 are undergoing treatment, of which eight are on ventilator.

(details awaited)

