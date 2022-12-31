Gujarat: 8 Killed in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari, Death Toll May Rise

At least eight people were killed and several injured after a bus collided with car in Gujarat’s Navsari on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to preliminary information, all eight occupants of the car died on the spot, while two are seriously injured and 30 people have sustained minor injuries. The bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad when the accident occurred.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest India News here