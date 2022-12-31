Home » News » India » Gujarat: 8 Killed in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari, Death Toll May Rise

Gujarat: 8 Killed in Bus-Car Collision in Navsari, Death Toll May Rise

According to preliminary information, all eight occupants of the car died on the spot, while two are seriously injured and 30 people have sustained minor injuries

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 08:45 IST

Navsari, India

Gujarat: Several people injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari. (ANI)
Gujarat: Several people injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari. (ANI)

At least eight people were killed and several injured after a bus collided with car in Gujarat’s Navsari on Saturday. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

According to preliminary information, all eight occupants of the car died on the spot, while two are seriously injured and 30 people have sustained minor injuries. The bus was on its way to Valsad from Ahmedabad when the accident occurred.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 31, 2022, 08:29 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 08:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Toned Hourglass Figure In Stylish Athleisure Outfits During Gym Outings, See Her Sexy Pictures

+17PHOTOS

Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant Engagement: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Among Stars At The Bash