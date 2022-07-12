Gujarat: Betting Racket Run On Fake Cricket Matches, Controlled From Russia Busted; 4 Held 

A huge betting racket in Gujarat’s Mehasana district, which was being controlled from Russia, has been busted and four people have been arrested in connection with the same.

The betting was done on fake cricket matches which were shown online. The matches were played in Gujarat but the entire racket was controlled from Russia, police said.

A man from Russia has been declared wanted and efforts are on to nab him, the said.

The Mehasana district SOG Team was tipped off that in Vadnagar Tehsil’s Vadnagar village that a betting racket is being run on cricket matches. When the Police reached the spot to raid the place, they were taken by surprise on seeing that the ground was at a farm land.

Advertisement

Dawda Shoyeb Abdulmjeed, who hails from the Molipur village, had taken a farm land on lease near a graveyard in the village to organise a cricket match there. A ground and a pitch was prepared on the farm land and even the outfield was taken on lease.

Match made to look big

They had tried their best to project that the match played on the pitch prepared in the farm land must look significant. Cameras were stationed and there even was an arrangement of running commentary while the team players were given T-shirts like the ones seen in IPL matches.

Players were paid Rs 400

For the matches played in Molipur, players were brought from the neighbouring villages. These players were paid Rs 400 for each match. The names of the participating teams were Chennai Tigers, Gandhinagar Eleven.

Betting racket run from Russia

Advertisement

Even though matches were played in Molipur village, the racket was controlled and operated from Russia. A man identified as Asif Mohammad was controlling the racket from Russia.

Wickets fell as per the directions from Russia

Though the cricket matches were played on the ground in Gujarat, every move was controlled from Russia. Sitting in Russia, Asif used to signal the umpire after which a wicket would fall on the ground. Even runs were scored as per the instructions of the man sitting in Russia. The umpire was given a walkie-talkie so that he could receive the message in real time from Russia.

Match aired live on YouTube channel

Advertisement

The matches were shown live on YouTube and Crick Hero. This helped the accused to reach out to people who would be interested in betting. People used to bet on matches they saw on YouTube channel Crick Hero and the umpire was told on walkie talkie when to act to give a run or to declare a batter out.

Four people arrested

The police have arrested four people — Davda Shoeb Abdulmajeed who is from Molipur village, Sefi Mahamad Saqib Riyazuddin (Meerut), Koli Mahamad Abubakar (Molipur) and Davda Sadiq Abudlmajeed (Molipur). The Police have declared Asif Mohammad, who is in Russia, as a wanted accused.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.