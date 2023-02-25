Home » News » India » Gujarat: Bride Dies of Heart Attack During Wedding Rituals, Family Replaces Her with Younger Sister

This unfortunate incident took place in front of the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar.

Gujarat, India

The Bride Hetal fainted while performing wedding rituals and died of a heart attack (News18 Photo)
It turned out that the day of a woman’s wedding would be her last. A bride in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar died of a heart attack in the middle of her wedding rituals at the marriage venue in the Subhashnagar area.

This unfortunate incident took place in front of the Bhagwaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Bhavnagar. When Hetal – the daughter of a man identified as Jinabhai Rathore was in the process of marrying Vishal, the son of Ranabhai Butabhai Algotar of Nari village.

Guests filled the venue with wedding songs playing in the background when celebrations were forced to halt.

While performing her wedding rituals, Hetal reportedly felt dizzy and fainted. The doctors told her she had died of a heart attack after she was rushed to a hospital nearby.

Even as the family mourned the death of Hetal, relatives proposed an alternative plan to ensure the wedding celebrations continued. They suggested the bride’s younger sister take her place and marry Vishal.

Following the bride’s death, the family decided to marry her sister to the groom and continued the wedding rituals with her younger sister. Hetal’s body was reportedly kept in cold storage until the ceremony was over.

Corporator of Bhavnagar city and leader of Maldhari Samaj, Laxmanbhai Rathore described the incident as very sad. He said even though the family was shocked by the death of their daughter, members of society convinced them to set an example and not send the bridegroom and his family empty handed.

