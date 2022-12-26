Gujarat: BSF Jawan Beaten to Death by Teen’s Family for Objecting to Daughter’s Obscene Video

Meljibhai Vaghela, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly beaten to death in Gujarat’s Nadiad district, upon objecting to his daughter’s obscene video being circulated online. According to reports, he reached the 15-year-old boy’s house, who had allegedly posted the video online.

The teenager’s angry parents then hurled abuses at the BSF jawan and started beating him. He had reached the boy’s residence with his wife and son Navdeep, who was also beaten by the family with sticks and sharp objects. This eventually led to the jawan’s demise on the spot.

His son, however, sustained severe injuries to the head and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, an India Today report said.

Advertisement

The teenager’s residence was in Chaklasi village, and he was allegedly in a relationship with the BSF jawan’s daughter, an NDTV report said. Both teens went to the same school.

A case has been registered under sections 302, 307, 3223, 504, 143, 147 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway, the FIR registered in the case said.

Read all the Latest India News here