Gujarat: BSF Seizes Nine Pak Fishing Boats in Creek Area Near Kutch

The Border Security Force (BSF) seized nine Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak maritime border near Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday morning, officials said. After the seizure, the security agency launched a search operation in the creek area to find out if any more such boats from the neighbouring country have entered Indian waters, they said.

"During a routine patrolling, BSF personnel had released a camera-mounted UAV in the sky to get a bird's eye view of the area. During one such UAV mission, we found nine fishing boats in Harami Nala. BSF patrol boats quickly reached the spot and seized those boats belonging to the fishermen from Pakistan," G S Malik, Inspector General of the BSF's Gujarat Frontier, told PTI. So far, no Pakistani fisherman has been nabbed as those on board these boats might have fled to the Pakistani side after learning about the presence of the BSF, he said, adding that Indian fishermen are already barred from entering the creek area in Kutch. "We have launched a search operation in the creek area after the recovery of nine boats as we suspect that there could be some more boats. It is possible that we may find Pakistani fishermen who would have infiltrated into our waters," Malik said.

He said he has reached Kutch from Gandhinagar to personally supervise the search operation in the creek area after the recovery of the boats.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.