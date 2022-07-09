Home » News » India » Gujarat: Two Killed, 30 Injured as Bus Carrying 50 Passengers Falls into Gorge After Tyre Burst

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2022, 23:40 IST

(Representative image/Shutterstock)
(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Several passengers sustained injuries in the accident which occurred due to a tyre blast

A horrific incident has come to the fore where a tourist bus overturned and fell into a gorge near Saputara hill station in the Dang district of Gujarat on Saturday night, killing two persons and injuring at least 30 others, police said.

The accident occurred around 8 pm when the bus returning from Saputara overturned, broke the railings at a turning and hurtled down 50 feet into a gorge, nearly 3 km from the hill station, said Superintendent of Police Ravirajsinh Jadeja.

“Two women passengers were killed and 25-30 other tourists were injured. They were rescued and taken to different hospitals for treatment," he said, adding that the tourists were returning to Surat after visiting the hill station. The passengers were part of a garba group, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: July 09, 2022, 22:21 IST
