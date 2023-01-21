Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Supports Diaspora's Plans for 74th Republic Day Celebrations in US

The Indian diaspora in Florida is gearing up to celebrate India’s 74th Republic Day in a big way. The Indian American Business Association & Chamber (IABA) will host the 2nd Annual India Fair (Mela) 2023 — India’s Republic Day Celebrations — at the Children’s Safety Village of Orlando, Florida on January 28.

This annual event brings the community together to celebrate India’s Republic Day by recognising local heroes, showcasing the contributions of law enforcement agencies, and displaying Indian culture through food, clothing, music, art, and people. Vendor exhibits and local business and professional participation take place in an outdoor setting.

The chief minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, has praised the efforts of the IABA. In a letter to the president of IABA, Prashant Patel, he expressed his appreciation for the initiative to showcase Indian culture and food.

Advertisement

“I appreciate their endeavour to organise various programmes including displaying Indian culture and food varieties, flag-hoisting ceremony, music and heritage, etc, and giving motivational support to cloth vendors before the Indian community residing in the US. I convey my best wishes to Team-IABA for their activities to support the Indian community and organise such inspirational and informative programmes," the chief minister said.

Advertisement

At the celebrations on January 28, there will be cultural dance performances, India’s Republic Day celebrations with the USA and Indian national anthems, yoga sessions, and activities for kids. The SWAT team of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office will also be part of the event, where kids can meet the SWAT members. Armoured Vehicles, Police Paint Cars for kids, Mounted Patrols, Bike Units, and Fire Trucks will also be on site.

The United States currently has a population of approximately 1.5 million people of Gujarati origin, and over 350,000 who speak Gujarati as their first language.

Read all the Latest India News here