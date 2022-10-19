Gujarat: DRI Seizes 3 Kg Gold, 122 Carats of Diamonds, Branded Watches Among Other Items from Surat SEZ

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Monday seized 3 kg gold, 122 carats of diamonds, and premium branded watches among other items in an import consignment declared as stainless-steel bracelets at the Surat Special Economic (SEZ) in Sachin, DRI said on Wednesday.

According to sources, specific information was received by officers of the DRI Surat Regional Unit suggesting that a jewellery unit was attempting to smuggle high value cargo like gold, diamonds and branded watches into India through Surat SEZ, Sachin by mis-declaring it as stainless-steel bracelets.

“Acting on the tip off, the consignment was identified and tracked. Examination of the consignment led to recovery of 3 foreign origin gold bars of 1kg each, diamonds weighing 122 carats, 3 premium branded watches of Rolex and Cartier brands, along with parts of branded watches like dials, straps, etc.

The value of the seized goods is estimated to be around R 1.75 crore.

“In recent times, DRI has booked cases involving smuggling of gold, diamonds, and premium branded watches from Surat SEZ worth more than Rs 200 crore. These seizures are part of a sustained effort by DRI to combat illicit smuggling of high value goods into the country,’’ an officer said.

