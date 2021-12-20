Gujarat Extends Night Curfew in Eight Cities Amid Omicron Scare. Check Details

Amid rising cases of Omicron in the country, Gujarat government announced extending the night curfew in eight major cities till December 31. The curfew will remain effective between 1am and 5am.

The night curfew will be enforced in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh from 1 am to 5 am in the morning till December 31, ANI reported.

In November, the state government had relaxed the night curfew timings by two hours, in view of decreasing Covid cases.

On Sunday, four new cases of Omicron variant were detected in the state taking the tally to 11.

Gujarat on Monday reported 70 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 8,28,616, the state health department said. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 10,102 after a patient succumbed to the viral disease, it said.

A total of 63 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the total number of recoveries in Gujarat to 8,17,937, the department said in a release. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 577. The condition of eight patients is critical, it said. A total of 2.21 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the total number of administered doses to 8.72 crore so far.

Ahmedabad reported 13 fresh COVID-19 cases, Vadodara 12, Jamnagar 10, Rajkot nine, and Surat eight, the department said. Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu saw one COVID-19 case and two recoveries. The UT has so far reported 10,663 cases, 10,654 recoveries, five active cases and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28, 616, new cases 70, death toll 10,102, discharged 8,17,937, active cases 577, people tested so far - figures not released.

