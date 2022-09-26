Gujarat Government Hospital Scripts History, Witnesses Two Uterus Transplants in a Single Day

Not only this is the first time in the history of Gujarat that a uterus transplant has taken place, but it is also the first time in the country that a uterus has been transplanted in a government hospital. A woman from Ahmedabad and one from Keshod had undergone uterus transplants at the civil hospital campus of Ahmedabad, that too from their mothers. A team of 10 doctors from Puna came to Ahmedabad for this transplant.

A study says there is one in every 5,000 women has had a uterine cyst since birth.

The Director of the kidney hospital Dr. Vineet Mishra said that normally the process of uterus transplant takes 12 hours but Dr. Shailesh Putambaker’s team completed both the transplants in 10 to 12 hours.

Dr. Shailesh from Pune said that history has been created in Gujarat with two uterus transplants done in a single day. “In 2017, we did the first uterine sac transplant in Pune.

This transplant was not done anywhere in the country except in Maharashtra, now this transplant has been done in Gujarat. We have done this entire operation through the telescope which no one is doing in the whole world. Both the patient women and the donor mothers who donated their wombs are healthy. Now after seven months both the women will be able to conceive," he said.

The doctor added that they will be able to give birth to their child in the same womb in which those women were born. It is important that for the past 2 years efforts were being made by the kidney hospital for uterus transplants in Gujarat. This transplant will be a blessing for the women who are longing for motherhood after being transplanted.

