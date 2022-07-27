Gujarat Hooch Tragedy: 39 Dead Due to Spurious Liquor Made of Poisonous Methanol; AAP Plans Protest in Delhi

The death toll due to the consumption of spurious liquor made from highly poisonous methyl alcohol in Gujarat has reached 39, while 14 people have been arrested in connection with the matter so far.

Primary investigations have revealed some small-time bootleggers of different villages of Botad district had made spurious liquor or hooch by mixing water with methyl alcohol or methanol and sold it to villagers for Rs 20 per pouch, police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a protest outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday against the Hooch tragedy.

“It’s murder," AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said in a tweet on Tuesday, alleging people lost their lives after consuming spurious liquor sold under the patronage of the BJP government in the state.

The AAP will protest against it on Wednesday at 1 pm in front of the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi, he added.

The liquor tragedy came to light on early Monday morning when some people living in Rojid village in Botad and other surrounding villages were referred to government hospitals in Barvala area and Botad towns after their health condition started deteriorating. Three FIRs have been registered against 14 main culprits under sections 302 (murder), 328 (causing hurt by poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, said Bhatia, adding six persons have been arrested by police so far.

“Forensic analysis has established that the victims had consumed methyl alcohol. We have booked 14 persons on the charges of murder and other offnences and already detained majority of the accused for further investigation," Bhatia told reporters in Gandhinagar. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Home Department has formed a three-member committee, headed by senior IPS officer Subhash Trivedi, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report within three days, said a state government release.

