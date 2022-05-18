Gujarat: Newly-married Man, His 3-yr-old Nephew Injured After 'Toy' Bomb Gift Explodes; 2 Held

In a shocking incident in Vansda, Navsari district, a man and his three-year-old nephew suffered serious injuries after a bomb inside a wedding gift exploded. A Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot and gathered evidence. Officials found the ex-boyfriend of the bride’s sister, Jagriti had conspired to kill her. The police have arrested Rajesh Patel and his accomplice Manoj in the case.

The groom, Latesh Gavit, received eye injuries, and a wrist fracture and his three-year-old nephew suffered a skull fracture. The blast took place after his wife were opening the wedding presents. The toy bomb Patel intended to be opened by Jagriti was mistakenly gifted for the marriage held on May 12. Both are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Surat Range IG S Rajkumar Pandian said, “A teddy bear was given as a gift in Mindhabari village of Vansada, which exploded. From the beginning it seemed that this was no ordinary explosion. As per the investigations, the accused Rajesh Patel was living in a live-in relationship with the bride’s sister Jagriti. Both have been in a live-in relationship since 2009. They both have a child together. On the other hand, Rajesh is married also to some other woman. Rajesh had brought gelatin and a detonator from a friend named Manoj to kill Jagriti."

According to the police, Rajesh had bought a toy with the intention of killing Jagriti. “He put gelatin and a detonator inside the toy. Later he pulled out a wire and sent the gift through a friend of Jagriti. However, by mistake Jagriti gifted this teddy bear to her sister’s husband in marriage."

The bride’s father Harishchandra Gawli said, “My youngest daughter was married on 12-13. She had received many gifts during the marriage. While my daughter and son-in-law were checking gifts this morning, one of the gifts exploded. The son-in-law was seriously injured in the explosion. His left hand is separated from the elbow. The groom has received serious injuries in both his eyes. Along with this, my son-in-law’s younger brother’s child also has suffered a head injury."

Rajesh and Manoj have been taken into custody in the matter. Further investigation is underway, officials added.

