2 Dead in Fire Triggered by Explosion at Pharma Company in Gujarat's Valsad

Two people were killed and two others injured in a sudden explosion that triggered a massive fire at a Pharma company in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Monday night.

Officials said a sudden explosion happened in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district.

A part of the building caved in during the incident.

“Two died and two injured in a blast occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11 pm yesterday [Monday] night. Reason of the blast is unknown. Rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, to be resumed in the morning. Dead bodies are yet to be identified," Valsad SP had said last night.

(With ANI inputs)

