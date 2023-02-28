Home » News » India » 2 Dead in Fire Triggered by Explosion at Pharma Company in Gujarat's Valsad

2 Dead in Fire Triggered by Explosion at Pharma Company in Gujarat's Valsad

The sudden explosion took place in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 28, 2023, 10:38 IST

Valsad, India

The blast took place at the company in Sarigam GIDC around 11 pm on Monday. (Photo: ANI)
The blast took place at the company in Sarigam GIDC around 11 pm on Monday. (Photo: ANI)

Two people were killed and two others injured in a sudden explosion that triggered a massive fire at a Pharma company in Gujarat’s Valsad district on Monday night.

Officials said a sudden explosion happened in Van Petrochem Pharma Company in Sarigam GIDC Chemical Zone of Valsad district.

A part of the building caved in during the incident.

“Two died and two injured in a blast occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11 pm yesterday [Monday] night. Reason of the blast is unknown. Rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, to be resumed in the morning. Dead bodies are yet to be identified," Valsad SP had said last night.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 28, 2023, 10:24 IST
last updated: February 28, 2023, 10:38 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Alaya F Looks Smoking Hot In Bold Black Bikini, Check Out The Young Diva's Sexy Bikini Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Oozes Oomph In Purple Body-hugging Top, Check Out The Diva's Hot And Sexy Pictures