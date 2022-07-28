Gujarat Prohibits Cruel Gestation and Farrowing Crates Used to Confine Pigs  

Gujarat government’s Animal Husbandry department issued a circular prohibiting the production, sale, and use of gestation and farrowing crates. The state government took action after appeals from Mercy For Animals India Foundation.

The circular directs deputy directors, the Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and all district panchayats of Gujarat State to ensure that under Section 11(1)(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, no pig farm in the state uses these cruel crates.

“Pregnant and nursing mother pigs confined in gestation and farrowing crates don’t have enough space to even turn around," said Nikunj Sharma, CEO of Mercy For Animals India Foundation in a statement.

“As a result, the pigs suffer bone degeneration and show signs of extreme stress, including biting the metal bars of the crates. We are grateful to the government of Gujarat for their life-changing decision."

The order comes after the recent ban on gestation and farrowing crates by the Manipur and Delhi governments. Upon learning about the plight of pigs confined in gestation crates from Mercy For Animals India Foundation, Bollywood actor John Abraham had sent a letter to Parshottam Rupala, minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying, urging a nationwide ban on gestation and farrowing crates.

“A Right to Information response furnished by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) National Research Centre on Pigs states that gestation and farrowing crates severely restrict movement and hence violate Section 11(1)(e) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. ICAR referred to a demi-official letter dated January 2014 to all veterinary universities and the National Research Centre on Pigs advising against the use of gestation crates in universities or research facilities. ICAR also cited the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, which had issued directives to district officers to ensure that no gestation crates are used in the state,’’ it further added.

