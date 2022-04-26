Gujarat: Pucca House Among 5 Large Structures Razed by Bulldozers in Himmatnagar Amid Tight Security

After Jahangirpuri in the national capital and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, a civic body in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha district on Tuesday used bulldozers to raze several structures in Chhapariya extension of Himmatnagar where an alleged incident of stone pelting was reported during a procession on Ram Navami.

The municipal corporation removed several constructions in the area amid tight security in on TP Road in Chhapariya area. Bulldozers erased five large structures, one of which was a pucca building. Officials present at the spot, however, said the owners of the pucca house had removed it on their own while the rest were removed by the civic body.

The chief officer of Himmatnagar municipality said police had been deployed in the entire area to prevent any untoward incident.

Advertisement

The anti-encroachment drive was conducted with the help of Sabarkantha district superintendent of police, deputy superintendent of police, four police inspectors and other personnel.

There were many reported incidents, including stone pelting, in Himmatnagar and Khambhat during Ram Navami processions in Gujarat. Due to this, the state government is taking strict measures to stop attempts to disturb peace.

Sources said while the Himmatnagar municipality had not officially linked the stone pelting incident to a Ram Navami procession, it was conducting a drive to remove encroachment.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.