Gujarat Teen Severely Injured As Viral 'Fire Haircut' Goes Awry | ON VIDEO

An 18-year-old boy was severely injured after the “fire haircut" he went to get done at a salon in Vapi town of Gujarat’s Valsad district went awry, police said on Thursday. A video of the incident going viral on social media shows the fire set on hair by the barber going out of control.

The fire haircut, which has gained popularity of late, is a process in which a hairdresser uses fire on the customer’s hair to set it in style.

In the viral video of the incident, which took place on Wednesday, the man can be seen sitting to get the haircut done with his face covered with a towel. The barber, who can be seen holding a comb in one hand and a matchstick in another, lights the matchstick and puts on fire his hair which goes out of control in no time.

Investigating officer Karamsinh Makwana said a process was underway to take the statements of the victim and the hairdresser. “We are trying to get the statement of the victim. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Valsad. We have learnt that from there he was taken to a hospital in Surat," Makwana said.

As per primary information, the victim’s upper body parts suffered severe burns after of some kind of a chemical was applied on his head for the haircut, police officials said. An investigation was on to ascertain which chemical was used for the ‘fire haircut’, officials said.

