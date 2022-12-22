Gujarat: Woman With Foreign Travel History Tests Covid Positive in Rajkot; State on Alert

Amid the surge in Covid-19 infections in neighbouring China, a woman in Gujarat’s Rajkot city with foreign travel history has tested positive for Covid-19.

Following the Covid-19 positive report, the local civic body-Rajkot Municipal Corporation-increased its surveillance and advised people to follow Covid-19 guidelines in the wake of an impending health emergency.

According to RMC officials, the woman, who tested positive for the coronavirus, arrived in Rajkot from Ahmedabad via road on December 18 to meet her family members. The samples were taken after she complained of Covid-19 like symptoms on December 20 and the next day her report confirmed she was Covid-19 positive.

“None of her family members tested positive for Covid-19 and all of them have taken booster doses of Covid-19 vaccination. We have sent her samples to Gandhinagar laboratory for further analysis to identify its variant,’’ said an official.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state health minister Rushikesh Patel held a review meeting in the state capital and took the stock of the situation and preparedness in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in China, which is believed to be driven by the BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron that is circulating in China.

The state government has urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines to avoid infections.

