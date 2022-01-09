Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Birth Anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru

>GURU GOBIND SINGH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday and paid rich tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary. “Kartar ki saugandh hai, Nanak ki kasam hai." “No matter how much you compliment Gobind, that is not enough. " … Millions of congratulations on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the father of Dashmesh," PM Modi wrote in Punjabi.

Sharing photos of his visit to Patna last year during 350th Parkash Utsav, Modi, in another tweet, wrote: “Greetings on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. His life and message give strength to millions of people. I will always cherish the fact that our Government got the opportunity to mark his 350th Parkash Utsav. Sharing some glimpses from my visit to Patna at that time."

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh was the 10th and last of Sikh gurus. This year, January 9th is observed as the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs.

He was born on December 22 as per the Georgian calendar but his birthday is celebrated every year in accordance with the lunar calendar. Guru Gobind Singh’s teachings have enlightened the people of his community, as well as many across the world. He was a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher.

His father Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed by Aurangzeb. At the age of 9, Gobind Singh was installed as the tenth and final leader of the Sikhs. He had four sons, all of whom died during his lifetime. One of his notable contributions to Sikhism was the founding of the Sikh warrior community called the Khalsa in the year 1699.

He also introduced the Five Ks, the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. The Five Ks include kesh, kangha, kara, kachera and kirpan.

Guru Gobind Singh plays a significant role in every Sikh’s life. He is credited for the Dasam Granth, hymns of which are a sacred part of Sikh prayers and Khalsa rituals. He was also the one to finalise the Guru Granth Sahib as Sikhism’s primary scripture and eternal Guru.

