Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Extend Greetings to Nation on Parkash Purab

>Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: On the 552nd birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation and said Guru Nanak Dev ji vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. PM Modi tweeted: “On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

Describing the Sikh guru a symbol of justice, religion and compassion, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, religion and compassion. His supernatural teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people."

In a series of tweet in Punjabi language, Shah wrote: “The Modi Government is committed to protect the rights of Sikhs, whether it is the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Or the issue of opening Sri Kartarpur Sahib corridor."

President Greets People on Guru Nanak Jayanti

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and said his thoughts encourage people to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in their lives. The implicit message of love, compassion and sacrifice in the life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, promotes spiritual progress of humankind, he said.

“His thoughts encourage us to emulate the ideals of peace and brotherhood in our lives. Guru Nanak Dev while leading the life of a simple householder emphasized upon service as a means to attain Ek Omkar Satnam, Karta Purakh’, Kovind said. Let us all follow the foot-steps of Guru Nanak Dev and strengthen the spirit of harmony and unity in our society, he said.

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my warm greetings to all Indians especially of the Sikh community, settled in India and abroad, the President was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

