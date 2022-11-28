Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day: PM Modi, Top Leaders Pay Tributes, Remember Warrior Saint's Courage, Sacrifice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to Guru Teg Bahadur on his shaheedi diwas or martyrdom day. “I pay homage to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji on the day his martyrdom. He is universally admired for his courage and unwavering commitment to his principles as well as ideals. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His teachings continue to motivate us," PM Modi tweeted.

Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Guru of the Sikhs, sacrificed his life for the welfare of people in 675. It is on this day when he was beheaded by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Often referred to as Hind Ki Chadar, which means Shield of India, Guru Tegh Bahadur is considered as the most selfless martyr.

The ninth guru was beheaded in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk by Aurangzeb. The Mughal ruler wanted to convert all Indians into Muslims. He wanted everyone to either take up Islam or else be prepared for execution. After this announcement by Aurangzeb, a group of 500 Kashmiri Pandits led by Pandit Kripa Ram went to seek help from Guru Tegh Bahadur at Anandpur Sahib.

Advertisement

Other top leaders too paid their tributes to the Sikh Guru. AAP MP Raghav Chadha tweeted saluting Guru Tegh Bahadur for his sacrifice and said that India is blessed to have seen his presence.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his tributes to the Sikh Guru. “Tributes to the great saint and ‘Hind Di Chadar’ Guru Shri Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj on his martyrdom day!" he said in a tweet. “You are a strong symbol of the struggle against injustice and tyranny. Your life, dedicated to the protection of religion, culture, and humanity, is a great inspiration for society," the CM said.

In states like Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, a public holiday was declared on November 28 on account of Martydom Day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji.

Advertisement

Last week, President Droupadi Murmu shared a message on the eve of ‘Martyrdom Day’ of Guru Teg Bahadur ji and said - “I pay my homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur ji on the occasion of his Martyrdom Day. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for the sake of Dharma. It is rightly said about him that ‘Sir Diya Par Saar Na Diya’. His sacrifice will be remembered for all times to come. He is called ‘Hind ki Chadar’ as his martyrdom is seen as sacrifice for the Humanity. Let us all take a pledge to adopt Guru Tegh Bahadur ji’s teachings of unity and brotherhood in our lives".

Read all the Latest India News here