Gurugram Club Bouncers, Manager Arrested Over Late-night Brawl With Guests

The manager and bouncers of Club Casa Danza were arrested by Gurugram police after a brawl at the Udyog Vihar-based club where a group of visitors accused the bouncers of beating them up after a doorman touched one of the female patrons inappropriately.

Ten, including managers and bouncers had been booked in connection with the incident that took place around 2 am on Monday. An FIR has been registered on a complaint of physical assault and molestation, Gurugram chief of police Kala Ramachandran said. In addition to the manager, identified as Lokesh, bouncers Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh & Rakesh were arrested, according to ANI.

One of those assaulted, a manager with a multinational technology company, had filed a complaint stating that he had gone to the club with his friends and alleged that a bouncer misbehaved with his friend and touched her inappropriately while she was waiting in the entry line. When she objected to the harassment, other bouncers and managers gathered there and started abusing her, he added.

“As we all protested, eight bouncers took us to the road, pushing us from the gate and thrashed us. We were injured in the attack. The managers of the club also threatened to kill us if we visited the club again," he said. He also alleged that the bouncers had snatched a smartwatch and around Rs 12,000 cash.

A passerby took a video of the attack which went viral on social media following which a police team arrived on the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital.

The viral video clip was submitted to the police along with the complaint. An FIR was registered under sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 354-A (molestation), 379-A (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Udyog Vihar police station.

Meanwhile, the club has condemned the incident but denied the molestation charges in a statement. “We empathetically deny the molestation allegations surrounding the bodyguard, as evident in the surveillance footage that we have reviewed, confirms that there was no misdemeanour or untoward act by such security agency personnel against the alleged female or any other member of their group," the statement said, adding that the club had female security personnel to assure female protection.

(With agency inputs)

