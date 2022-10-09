Gurugram: Six Children Drown in Rainwater-filled Pond; CM Khattar Announces Rs 2 lakh Ex-gratia

Six children drowned in a pond in a village that got filled with water during incessant rain in Sector 111 of Gurugram. Rescue operation is underway.

Delhi: 5 Injured As House Caves in Near Valmiki Temple; Several Trapped Under Debris Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said that all children were aged between 8-13 years. He urged the people to inform if any other child is missing. The official said that if need, the pond will be combed again. The DC said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased. “This is a very unfortunate incident. We will identify such temporary ponds and drain their water so that such an accident does not happen in future," Yadav said. Advertisement Durgesh, Ajit, Rahul, Piyush, Deva and Varun, all residents of Shankar Vihar Colony, had gone to take a bath in the pond this afternoon and drowned, the police said. Teams of police, State Disaster Response Force, Civil Defence, National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade personnel were rushed to the spot after getting the information. The bodies were fished out of the pond after 4-hour long operation. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday.

DCP West Deepak Saharan said the police found the clothes of 6 children in the pond.

Delhi-NCR has been receiving incessant rain for the past 3-4 days. The interactions of a western disturbance, which lies as a trough in mid and upper air with a deep trough of easterly wind at a lower level, is the reason behind post-monsoon rain, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

However, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) RK Jenamani said that there would be no rain in Delh-NCR from tomorrow onwards.

“Highest rainfall was recorded at our station in Mayur Vihar on Saturday. From tomorrow onwards there will be no rain in Delhi-NCR," news agency ANI reported quoting Jenamani.

