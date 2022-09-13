Home » News » India » Gurugram’s Leela Hotel Gets Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Say Caller is Suffering from Autism

Gurugram’s Leela Hotel Gets Hoax Bomb Threat; Police Say Caller is Suffering from Autism

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: September 13, 2022, 16:02 IST

Gurgaon, India

Police and the bomb disposal squad inspect a five-star hotel that received a bomb threat call in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Police and the bomb disposal squad inspect a five-star hotel that received a bomb threat call in Gurugram on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and evacuated the hotel and cordoned off the nearby area. Following the search that lasted for more than one hour, Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF, said nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises

Advertisement

A bomb threat call received at Leela Hotel in Gurugram on Tuesday morning. However, it turned out to be a hoax call and the caller has also been traced.

The police said the caller is a 24-year-old person suffering from autism who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gurugram.

After receiving information, the police reached the spot and evacuated the hotel and cordoned off the nearby area, news agency ANI reported.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Following the search that lasted for more than one hour, Vikas Kaushik, ACP DLF, said nothing suspicious was found in the hotel premises.

Gurugram | A bomb threat call was received at The Leela hotel today. The hotel premises searched by deploying a dog squad; Bomb disposal squad was also called. No suspicious object found. FIR being registered. Action to be taken against the unknown caller: Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF pic.twitter.com/KL5BKs0Qre

The police said an FIR is being registered against the caller.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Follow us on

first published: September 13, 2022, 16:02 IST
last updated: September 13, 2022, 16:02 IST