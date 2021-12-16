Gurupriya Bridge a Symbol of Development in Maoist Hotbed of Odisha’s Malkangiri district

Gurupriya Bridge has become the paragon of development in Swabhiman area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district, the hotbed of Maoist activities, with six BSF camps set up in the area and water-logging fixed, and the administration appealing to the Maoists to join the mainstream.

Odisha DGP Abhay said the BSF has “successfully" setup camp in the Maoist area and development has taken place. “Maoist should join the mainstream to speed up development."

The police and district administration have started ‘Operation Cleanliness’ in Swabhiman area where cannabis cultivation has been destroyed in four panchayats. People have been encouraged to take benefits of government schemes. PDS rice is being offered at their doorstep and they are also practicing agriculture to make them self-reliant. Ambulance services are also being provided to the villagers, said officials.

Besides, a primary health centre has set up in Joda Amba area of Swabhiman Anchal and ‘Misssion Shakti’ has been providing livelihood to women. Government jobs are also being provided to eligible people.

Malkangiri superintendent of police Prahlad Sahai Meena said, “Hope people will live freely in the district as the police have been taking necessary steps for it. We have started clean green drive to make the district free of cannabis."

A resident of Swabhiman area who did not wish to be named said the Maoist menace has reduced after the BSF set up camps in the area. “We are happy to participate in democracy and get basic facilities at our doorstep."

