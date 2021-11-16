Guwahati Prohibits Massage from Opposite Sex, Separate Rooms in Spas and Salons

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation has issued a new standard operating procedure for spas, salons, and beauty parlours in the district prohibiting therapy or massage for clients by opposite sex. Provision of steam bath may be provided but in no case opposite sex shall assist in any way, the SOP said. “We’ve issued a new Standard of Procedure for spas, salons, beauty parlours, etc. Now, therapy or massage can’t be provided by the opposite sex," said Siddharth Goswami, Joint Commissioner, Guwahati Municipal Corporation, was quoted by ANI as saying.

The guidelines detail that there shall not be any exclusive rooms or chambers within the premises of the parlour/spa/salon, main doors should be transparent, there should be qualified therapists in respect of spas/unisex parlours, therapy or massage cannot be provided by the opposite sex and provision of steam bath may be provided but in no case opposite sex shall assist in any way.

These rules have been passed as the number of complaints received from citizens regarding malpractices in certain spas, unisex parlors, which have been deemed to be detrimental to the civic society, Goswami said.

In an order the GMC stated that it was guided by the principle of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and had no objection to entrepreneurs starting hair-cutting salons/ beauty parlours/ spas in the city.

