Gwalior Man Beats Dog With Iron Rod, Chops it Into Pieces as 'Revenge' for Disfiguring Son's Face, Booked

A man has been booked for mercilessly breaking the bones of a stray dog and chopping it into pieces in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior.

The man, booked under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, was caught on camera and the video went viral.

After learning that the man allegedly killed a community dog by repeatedly beating the animal with a rod and then slowly chopping off a leg with a knife, Meet Ashar of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India worked with Priyanshu Jain of People For Animals (PFA) Indore, local activist Chhaya Tomar, and the Gwalior police to register a First Information Report under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(1)(a) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

“PETA India commends the Gwalior police for taking steps to send the message that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated," said PETA India Emergency Response Team Associate Manager Ashar. “Since those who abuse animals often move on to harming humans, it’s imperative that the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one for everyone’s safety."

Advertisement

“We have never come across such a heinous act of cruelty in Madhya Pradesh. The accused needs mental evaluation and counselling. Cases like these signify the need for stronger laws against animal abuse," said PFA Indore president Jain.

PETA India also recommended that the man undergo psychiatric evaluation and receive counselling, as abusing animals indicates a deep psychological disturbance. Research shows that people who commit acts of cruelty to animals are often repeat offenders who move on to hurting other animals, including humans.

Police said the man was taking revenge as the canine had disfigured his son’s face by biting him. The video is said to be a month-and-a-half old.

Locals claimed that the man had vowed to take revenge after the incident and one day found the dog behind a school and mercilessly beat up the canine, paralysing him in the process. He then started cutting up the animal.

Advertisement

Some locals caught the gruesome incident on their mobile phones and complained to the police.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.