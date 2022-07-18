Gyanvapi Case: Hearing in Varanasi District Court Resumes, 16 People Present for Proceedings

Hearing in the Shringaar Gauri-Gyanvapi case resumed at the Varanasi District Court on Monday. Judge AK Vishwesh began hearing the case, and 16 people are present for the proceedings, sources said.

Four of the five Hindu plaintiffs in the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple civil dispute had earlier completed their submissions before the Varanasi district court, opposing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s application, challenging the suit’s maintainability.

“We have concluded our submissions on this point. We argued that a temple existed at the disputed site before the mosque and that the setting up of the mosque did not alter the religious character of the site," one of the lawyers leading the team for four of the Hindu plaintiffs, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, stated, according to a report by the Hindu.

The Masjid panel has challenged the plaintiffs’ suit on the grounds that it is barred by the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which freezes a site’s religious character as it existed on August 15, 1947.

So far, the Hindu plaintiffs have argued that the 1991 legislation does not preclude their suit, and that their suit was filed to present evidence and prove the religious character of the disputed site on August 15, 1947.

The plaintiffs argued in their written submissions that because a temple allegedly existed on the site prior to the mosque’s construction, the mosque’s construction was itself a violation of Islamic law. Furthermore, the plaintiffs claimed that under Hindu law, the property in question has always belonged to the deity in question, and the presence of a mosque does not change ownership.

