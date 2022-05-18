Gyanvapi Case: History Can't Be Hidden, Right Time to Present Facts in Right Context, Says RSS Leader

In what could be termed as the first official reaction from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on the Gyanvapi Mosque case, Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the organisation, said that evidence and proof (about there having been a temple at the site) should come out and should not be suppressed.

The Sangh functionary while speaking during an award ceremony, Devrishi Narad Samman Samaroh, in the national capital, said that the right time has come to present facts to the people in the right context and that history can’t be hidden for a long time.

“We should let evidence and proof come out in the Gyanvapi case. You can not suppress history for long. It is the right time to bring forward all such evidence and in the right perspective and right context in front of our people," said Ambekar.

Sharing the stage with him was union minister Sanjeev Balyan who too touched upon the Gyanvapi issue and the claim of petitioners from the Hindu side that there was a Shivling in the mosque.

“I was there when these events unfolded in Varanasi. I saw the visuals and when someone on TV spoke about Nandi’s (the bull that is Lord Shiva’s ride), tears rolled down. I became emotional," said the minister.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered to protect the area where the Hindu side claimed that a Shivling was found and the portion that has been used for wazoo (ritual ablutions) by Muslims. The SC also directed not to stop namaz at the site.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi and the management of the mosque have stated that the ‘Shivling’ was in fact a fountain.

