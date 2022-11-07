Gyanvapi Case: Will Probe to Determine Age of ‘Shivling’ Damage It, Allahabad HC Asks ASI DG

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to submit her opinion on whether an investigation of the structure (alleged Shivling) found at Gyanvapi, if examined through carbon dating, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), excavation and other methods, is likely to damage it or a safe evaluation about its age can be done.

The structure, which was found during a court-ordered survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque, is being claimed as a ‘Shivling’ by the Hindu side, while the Muslim side says it is a fountain.

The bench of Justice JJ Munir passed the order in the civil revision petition filed by the Hindu plaintiffs against the order of District Judge, Varanasi, dated October 14, 2022. The district judge had dismissed the Hindu plaintiffs’ application seeking scientific probe of the structure.

The district judge had held that since the Supreme Court had ordered to protect the place where the ‘Shivling’ was found, the plea for its ‘scientific investigation’ could not be allowed. The judge had also observed that the scientific examination, as sought, may damage the structure.

However, the Hindu plaintiffs moved the high court, contending that the said order was bad in law because it was based on a priori reasoning that a scientific investigation of the alleged ‘Shivling’ would lead to its damage.

Advocate Hari Shankar Jain, along with Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the revisionists (Hindu plaintiffs), argued that there was no basis for the apprehension expressed by the district judge. He said whether the carbon dating, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) and excavation would indeed damage the ‘Shivling’ can only be judged based on the opinion of the Archaeological Survey of India and not by assumption or conjecture.

Considering the submissions made, the court issued the notice to ASI and sought the opinion of Director General V Vidyavathi by the next date of hearing in the revision petition i.e. November 21, 2022.

On May 16, 2022, during a survey by the court-appointed commission, a Shivling-like structure was found inside the ‘Wazookhana’ of the Gyanvapi complex.

On the same day, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar passed an order to seal the disputed site at the complex. Thereafter, the matter reached the top court and a division bench, while upholding the order of the Varanasi court to protect the area, modified it to the extent that the local court’s direction in any manner will not restrain access of Muslims to the mosque or use of it for performing prayers and religious activities.

Subsequently, the Hindu side moved an application seeking scientific investigation of the ‘Shivling’ without causing any damage to the structure.

