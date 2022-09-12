Gyanvapi Masjid Case: All You Need to Know About Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesh

In what is being termed as a win for the Hindu side, the Varanasi District Court on Monday rejected the petition of the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and said that the suit filed by five Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi Mosque compound is maintainable.

The next hearing has been scheduled for September 22.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

Varanasi District and Sessions Judge AK Vishvesh had last month reserved the order till September 12 in the communally sensitive matter.

Here’s all you need to know about the judge:

Born on January 7, 1964, Dr Ajay Krishna Vishvesh hails from Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. After doing B.Sc in 1981, Vishvesh did LL.B in 1984. He completed his LLM in 1986. He started his career in June 1990 from Munsif Court, Kotdwar (Pauri-Garhwal). He has a vast experience and has served on at least 30 posts throughout his career. Before Varanasi, he has been the district Judge of Bulandshahr district. He has also served as Special Officer Vigilance of the Allahabad High Court. He will retire on January 31, 2024.

