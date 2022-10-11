Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Varanasi Court's Verdict on Carbon Dating of 'Shivling' Expected Today

The Varanasi district judge court is expected to give today its order on a petition filed by a section of the Hindu side seeking carbon dating of the disputed structure inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex that has been cited as a fountain by the Muslims and as an ancient “Shivling" by the Hindu side.

The court last week asked the Gyanvapi mosque management to file its reply to the petitioners’ plea for carbon-dating of a structure, claimed to be a ‘Shivling’, inside the complex on the next date of hearing on October 11.

The petitioners contended that the “Shivling" found in the “wazookhana" reservoir of the mosque during survey work on May 16 was part of the case property.

The petition seeking carbon dating was, however, also opposed by some of the Hindu litigants. They said that demand is unwarranted for and would be mishandling with a sacred structure.

The petitioners in the case involving the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri dispute put forward their arguments in favour of carbon-dating of the structure, according to district government advocate Mahendra Pandey. The petitioners’ lawyer, Vishnu Shankar Jain, told reporters that the court wanted to know if the Shivling was a part of the case property and whether it could appoint a commission for the purpose of carbon-dating and a scientific investigation of the structure.

The petitioners also told the court that the mosque management has said on an affidavit that the structure is a fountain and it wants it to be ascertained whether it is a fountain or a Shivling, Jain said. “The best method is that it should be examined by the Archaeological Survey of India, for which the court can appoint a commission," he added.

The court fixed October 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter and asked the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee to file its reply. Another lawyer representing the petitioners, Hari Shankar Jain, said some people are trying to spread rumours that carbon-dating will damage the Shivling.

What is carbon dating?

Carbon dating is a scientific process that ascertains the age of an archaeological object or archaeological finds. Developed by American chemist Willard Libby in 1946, Radiocarbon dating or carbon-14 dating compares the three different isotopes of carbon. The most abundant carbon isotope is carbon-12 which remains stable in the environment, as per The Conversation, while the other isotope carbon-14 decays over time.

Radiocarbon dating has allowed key transitions in prehistory to be dated, such as the end of the last ice age, and the beginning of the Neolithic and Bronze Age in different regions.

Carbon dating is used to determine the age of objects younger than 50,000 years and cannot be used to determine the age of non-living things, for example, rocks.

However, it can be used indirectly in certain circumstances. According to the Indian Express, the age of the ice cores in glaciers and polar regions is determined using carbon dating by studying the carbon dioxide molecules trapped inside large ice sheets. The trapped molecules have no interaction with the outside atmosphere and are found in the same state as when they were trapped.

How long a rock has been at a particular place can also be determined using similar indirect methods. If there are organic materials, dead plants or insects trapped beneath the rock, they can give an indication of when that rock, or any other thing, had reached that place.

