Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court Gives Time Till May 17 to Finish Video Survey, Commissioner Remains Unchanged

A Varanasi court on Thursday ordered that the next survey of the Gyanvapi mosque located adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple will take place on May 17.

The court also kept unchanged the commissioner it appointed for the survey, Ajay Kumar Mishra. A plea seeking his removal was filed by the Gyanvapi mosque management committee (Anjuman Intezamiya Masjid).

The court had ordered the survey earlier on a plea by five women seeking the court’s permission to perform daily worship of idols of some deities located on the western wall of the mosque.

The mosque management committee approached the court for the appointment of another advocate as the court commissioner, accusing Mishra of favouring Hindu petitioners in his court-mandated task.

Advertisement

Mishra and lawyers representing both the Hindu and Muslim sides had on Saturday gone inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri temple complex. Despite waiting for nearly two hours inside the complex, they had not been able to accomplish the work and had to come out of the complex.

Counsel Vishnu Jain, representing the five women petitioners, too had gone inside the complex with Mishra on Saturday. After emerging from there, he had told reporters that men present inside the mosque did not allow the survey team to enter the mosque area to conduct the survey. He had also accused the district administration of not helping the court commissioner’s team in entering the mosque.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.