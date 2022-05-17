Gyanvapi News Updates: SC Hearing Today; Video Survey Report Unlikely to be Filed, Say Sources

Gyanvapi News Updates: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a plea against the Allahabad High Court order which dismissed a petition challenging a Varanasi court’s order to appoint an advocate as a court commissioner to inspect the Gyanvapi mosque complex. A bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and P.S. Narasimha will hear the plea filed by Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi.

As the video survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex was completed on Monday, the Hindu side advocates claimed that a ‘shivling’ had been found inside the well, kicking up a row.

Meanwhile, sources told News18 that the court-appointed advocate commissioner is unlikely to file a report today. The hearing will take place but advocate commissioner is likely to seek more time for completing the report and subsequently filing it, sources said.

Advertisement

The Varanasi court ordered district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma “to seal the area and prohibit the entry of any person to the area." In its order, the court said the DM, police commissioner and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandant Varanasi will be responsible for the security of the sealed area.

Here are the latest updates on Gyanvapi row:

• The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) reacted sharply and condemned the survey of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi masjid and sealing of ‘wuzu khana’ (ablution area). The board termed the survey, its report and sealing of ‘wuzu khana’ as gross injustice to Muslims. In a statement issued late on Monday evening, the AIMPLB said the current situation created about the Gyanvapi mosque was completely unacceptable to Muslims and Gyanvapi “was a mosque and will continue to remain a mosque till the end".

• There is no ban on offering namaz at Gyanvapi. Alternative arrangements have been made by authorities to ensure Muslims don’t face any problem after reaching the Mosque for namaz. On days of bigger rush, number of security personnel will be increased.

Advertisement

• The area around the Masjid complex is being constantly kept under watch from near by watch tower, manned by the CRPF.

• AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi slammed a court order that directed to seal the place where the “Shivling" was discovered in the survey. “This is a textbook repeat of December 1949 in Babri Masjid. This order itself changes the religious nature of the Masjid. This is a violation of 1991 Act. This was my apprehension and it has come true. Gyanvapi Masjid was, and will remain a Masjid till judgement day, Inshallah," Owaisi tweeted.

• On May 13, the apex court had declined to immediately stop the survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, and agreed to list the matter. Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, mentioned a plea before the top court filed by the Committee seeking a stay on survey of complex.

Advertisement

• The plea challenged the validity of Allahabad High Court’s April 21 order, which dismissed the plea against the civil court’s order for the survey. Ahmadi mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana.

Advertisement

• A Varanasi court on a suit filed jointly by five Hindu women, last month ordered an inspection of the premises through advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra. The Allahabad High Court affirmed the civil court order.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.