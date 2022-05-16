Gyanvapi Mosque: Important Evidence Obtained, Says Lawyer as Survey Concludes; Report to be Submitted

The videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, which was carried out for the third consecutive day, concluded on Monday.

The survey team left the site at around 10:30 am on Monday after the survey started at 8 am today amid tight security.

Lawyer Hari Shankar Jain told News18 that the survey has been fully completed and there are no chances of seeking any extension. He added that the Hindu side has been satisfied as “important evidence has been obtained."

A detailed report of the survey will be submitted on Tuesday as per the instructions of the Varanasi Court.

“The court commission has completed the survey. The report will be submitted in the court. Both sides followed the court rules," Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

However, on the question of the findings, the district magistrate said that he cannot disclose the court commission’s findings.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the local court is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer walls.

The survey had concluded peacefully on Sunday after covering all the three domes and main mosque area, where the namaz is performed. Officials said the major part of the exercise was completed on the second day of the survey. Till Sunday, around 65 per cent of the survey was completed.

A survey team led by court-appointed Commissioners and accompanied by lawyers of both sides, police officers and the District Magistrate carried out the operations at the mosque complex. The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple.

On the third day of the survey, the detailing of the surveyed areas were done. The detailing will be done in areas including the basement in possession of the Vyas family. According to the family, the fourth basement was used for storing poles and other articles used for puja during that time.

A Satish Ganesh, Commissioner of Police in Varanasi said that adequate arrangements are in place to manage the heavy inflow of devotees to Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Vaishakh Purnima today.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court will head the petition of the Central Sunni Waqf Board and Intazamiya Committee at 2 pm on Monday. The High Court has been hearing the case since last year and the Muslim side has been demanding to quash the petition by the Hindu side in Varanasi court.

A plea by the Intazamia committee seeking a ban on the ongoing survey is also pending in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, two applications have also been filed in a Mathura court seeking appointment of an advocate commissioner to carry out an inspection of the Shahi Idgah Mosqe adjoining Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to confirm the existence of Hindu artefacts and ancient religious inscriptions on the mosque premises.

