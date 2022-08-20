GZRRC Welcomes Supreme Court Decision to Dismiss PIL Against Animal Rescue Centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

The Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre Society on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to dismiss a PIL challenging the permission granted to a zoo and animal rescue centre in Gujarat’s Jamnagar.

“We at GZRRC are humbled by the decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court. We will continue with our work for animal welfare. GZRRC is committed to the welfare, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation of animals as well as to provide world class rehabilitation care to animals which need to be rescued from difficult conditions," said Dhanraj Nathwani, Head of Organization, GZRRC.

A bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari had junked the plea filed by an advocate seeking to ban acquisition of animals by Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

The top court said there is hardly any scope to dispute that the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is a recognised zoo as well as a rescue centre. It said there was no legal infirmity in grant of recognition to the zoo and the rescue centre by the Central Zoo Authority.

“The allegations of the petitioner regarding lack of expertise on the part of respondent No 2 or regarding commercialisation remain uncertain and it does not appear that the petitioner has carried out the requisite research before moving this court in PIL jurisdiction," the bench said.

“We are impelled to observe that the petitioner himself is not an expert in the field and has based the petition merely on news-reports which, too, do not appear to have been made by the expert. In any case, when the subject field is to be taken care of, and is under supervision of respondent No. 1 (Central Zoo Authority), and there appears no infirmity on its part, invoking of PIL jurisdiction cannot be countenanced," it added.

