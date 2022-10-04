‘Had Info About Earlier NIA Raids’: PFI Cadre Has Infiltrated Kerala State Machinery, Sources Tell New18

With the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), and the arrest of many of its leaders, top intelligence sources have told CNN-News18 that the penetration of the outfit is deep inside the Kerala state machinery.

“We have seen multiple information already available with the PFI in advance which were only at the consideration stage in the state government. On various occasions, police lapses were seen possibly to support some activities of the PFI at that point of time," top sources told CNN-News18.

They also alleged that during the previous NIA raids in different parts of the state, tip-offs and information were already leaked to the PFI cadre in Kerala much in advance.

Advertisement

Intelligence agencies are also finding out the scale and ranks of officials who are involved with the PFI cadre, and the amount of money they might have received for tip-offs.

The PFI was banned by the government last week for five years for allegedly having “links" with global terror organisations like ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

The outfit has been accused of indulging in “disturbing" the communal and secular fabric of the country and “posing a grave threat" to national security by advancing its radical ideology and calling for the establishment of political Islam in India besides allegedly carrying out targeted killings of Hindu activists.

The consistent flow of PFI cadres to terrorist outfit Islamic State itself is palpable evidence of its ideological affinity to the global terror group, CNN-News18 had earlier reported.

PFI was masking its ISIS terrorist ideology and projected itself in a different way (as a protector of the Muslim community), with a concrete plan, they added.

Advertisement

Founded in Kerala in 2006, PFI claims to strive for a neo-social movement ostensibly for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India and emerged in the aftermath of the ban on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The PFI has been involved in several controversies in the past few months, including the Karnataka’s hijab case, the Hathras rape and murder and the Citizenship Act Amendment protests. Recently, the PFI hogged headlines after the Bihar Police unearthed a terror module in Phulwari Sharif, a suburb of Patna, and revealed the outfit’s sinister plan to “make India an Islamic country by the year 2047".

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here