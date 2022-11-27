'Had No Money to Feed Her': Bengaluru Techie Kills Crying 2-Year-Old Daughter

A 2-year-old baby girl was allegedly killed by her own father in Karnataka’s Bengaluru who claimed he didn’t have money to feed her. He had taken her out of the city, bought her confectioneries and even played with her during the drive, before he killed her. 45-year-old Rahul Parmar is a Bengaluru-based techie who had borrowed money and was hence, debt ridden.

Right after he allegedly killed his daughter named Jiya, the accused also attempted suicide in which he failed, police said. “I didn’t have money to feed her, and taking her back home would have been worse for me. I just hugged her as she was crying and jumped in the lake, but I survived," Times of India quoted him as saying.

He had already mortgaged his wife’s ornaments to pay off his debt and lied to his spouse that he was robbed. He feared the life ahead where he was being haunted by the money lenders and also faced possible police action.

Parmar was arrested by the Kolar Police for Jiya’s alleged murder. He had dumped her body near a lake in Kendatti on Bengaluru-Kolar highway. The father-daughter duo had gone missing on November 15, following which the mother Bhavya had filed a missing complaint. The next morning, Jiya’s body surfaced in the lake and police suspected Rahul too may have died by suicide.

Rahul is a techie from Gujarat settled in Bengaluru. He lost his job and suffered financial losses in Bitcoin business. He had also filed a fake robbery case, for which he faced a police inquiry. He had pledged his gold and told his wife that he was robbed of the ornaments.

“I had left home in the morning, planning to kill myself and my daughter. But as the hours passed, I was confused. Many a time, I thought of driving back home. But thoughts of harassment by lenders and police case stopped me from going back. I reached the lake bed by evening," Rahul told

police.

