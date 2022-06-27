Hajj 2022: 47,114 Indian Pilgrims Reach Saudi Arabia, 44,624 in Mecca, 2,486 in Madina

Through 168 special flights, a total of 47,114 Indian pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia for Hajj, 44,624 are in Mecca and 2,486 have arrived in Madina, Javeed Kalangade, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Central Hajj Committee of India, told News18. This year, a total of 79,237 Indian pilgrims will be performing the Hajj.

After a gap of two years, Saudi Arabia has allowed 1 million Muslims to perform Hajj this year. In 2020 and 2021, Hajj was limited to Saudi Arabia residents only.

A statement issued by the Hajj Ministry of Saudi Arabia claimed that 2,66,000 Hajj pilgrims had reached Mecca and Madina by Sunday midnight.

Advertisement

The Saudi Press Agency said that 1,71,606 pilgrims had left Madina during the past few days on their way to Mecca, while 95,194 are in the holy city.

The Central Hajj Committee of India has selected 56,637 pilgrims; meanwhile, 22,600 pilgrims will reach Saudi Arabia through the Hajj Group Organizers (HGO).

Hajj 2022 will start next week (expected on July 7) as Muslims perform Hajj between the eighth and 13th day of Dhul-Hijjah month (the 12th month of the Islamic calendar year). Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be celebrated on July 9 in most Islamic countries.

The Central Hajj Committee has taken all safety precautions for Indian pilgrims in Mecca and Madina. Hajj committee officials said the Indian Mission is keeping an eye on the health of all pilgrims.

Kalangade said the Hajj committee would complete the send-off process as the last flight will take off from Mumbai in the early hours of July 3.

Advertisement

The committee has urged pilgrims to follow the Moallim’s schedule. The committee has asked pilgrims to maintain social distancing, good hygiene and follow the instructions and health guidelines of the local Hajj authorities.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.