The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) unveiled the design of the scale model of the Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42), at the 14th edition of Aero India to be held in Bengaluru on Monday.

The aircraft has a unique tail art of the Hindu God Maruti, symbolizing strength, speed, and agility, according to HAL.

“There was a project that HAL had done in the past names HF24 Marut. Marut means spirit of the winds. Pawanputra as shown on tail is a natural descendant of Marut. This aircraft has a similar configuration," said Group Captain HV Thakur while talking about the new aircraft.

“Definitely, this is modern but we are carrying some learnings from our old legacy," he added.

Advertisement

With the tagline “the storm is coming", HLFT-42 is the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a “critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, the HAL said.

“It is definitely going to be the game changer because it is designed to fit in the area where training is not done. Training for fifth-generation aircraft. In Indian conditions, we want field pilots to get field experience in actual aircraft. Other countries would realize the gap too," the Group Captain said.

Sources in the Ministry of Defence said that this trainer was the need of the hour. They said the gap in training and actual combat conditions is expected to be filled with HLFT42.

Though no date was quoted, officials said that the aircraft is in the development phase." Unveiling of design is just a starting phase. The design and feature will excite the decision-makers and it will subsequently be developed and pitched," they said.

Other than the big unveiling, HAL is also set to showcase its range of products/technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’

Advertisement

HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion in Aero Indian(HALL-E) is the scale model of the Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), Next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, Hindustan-228 etc. ALH, Dornier, Hawk-i, and HTT-40 will also be on static display.

In addition, civil-certified Do-228 will be showcased for utilization in the commercial flying sector.

Read all the Latest India News here