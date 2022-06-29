‘Hang Them, Otherwise Tomorrow They’ll Target Others’: Niece of Tailor Kanhaiya Lal Killed in Udaipur

“We want justice, they should be hanged," said the niece of tailor Kanhaiya Lal, whose gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Tuesday shook the nation.

Two men slit Kanhaiya Lal’s throat and later posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam, indirectly referring to the remarks against Prophet made by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma.

“The accused tortured and killed my maternal uncle. They should be given capital punishment and nothing else. Today, they have killed us, tomorrow they will kill others. We want justice, they should be hanged. Otherwise, other people will be encouraged by this. They should be punished so that such incidents do not happen anywhere in the country in the future," she said.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city. A large number of police personnel were deployed during the funeral procession to maintain law and order, officials said. The funeral procession was taken out peacefully.

Advertisement

A large number of people participated in the procession and reached the funeral ground on motorcycles and cars with some of them raising slogans demanding death penalty for the accused.

People raised ‘Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe’ slogans as the funeral pyre was lit.

The police arrested the accused — Ghosh Mohammad and Riyaz Akhtari — from Rajsamand within six hours. While internet has been shutdown in the state for 24 hours, Section 144 has been imposed in all districts for the next one month. The Rajasthan government has promised to provide jobs on contract to the two next of kin of the deceased. Apart from this, the state government will give a compensation of Rs 31 lakh to the next of kin.

Advertisement

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has reached Udaipur for a thorough probe.

With Agency Inputs

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.