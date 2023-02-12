Home » News » India » In Madhya Pradesh, Lord Hanuman Gets Notice for This Reason; Here’s What Happened Next

In Madhya Pradesh, Lord Hanuman Gets Notice for This Reason; Here’s What Happened Next

The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 20:57 IST

Morena, India

The notice was pasted at the temple of the deity (Image: Shutterstock)
The notice was pasted at the temple of the deity (Image: Shutterstock)

Lord Hanuman has been served a notice by the Indian Railways over “encroachment" on the Railway land in Sabalgarh town in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

The notice, pasted at the temple of the deity, addressed to Bajrang Bali and issued on February 8, directed the removal of the encroachment within seven days or face action. The encroacher will have to pay the expense if the Railways takes action to remove the structure, it said.

The move caused an uproar with the photos of the notice going viral on social media. Later, the Railways rectified the mistake and issued a new one in the name of the priest of the temple.

Advertisement

Jhansi Railway Division’s PRO (Public Relations Officer) Manoj Mathur said the initial notice was served mistakenly. “Now, the new notice was served to the priest of the temple," he added.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, the notice was served to “Bajrang Bali, Sabalgarh" by the senior section engineer of the Jhansi railway division. The structure was to be removed for the construction of the Sheopur-Gwalior broad-gauge line.

The new notice, issued on February 10, was served in the name of Harishankar Sharma, the priest of the temple.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: February 12, 2023, 22:53 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 20:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Inside Photos From Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani's Wedding Reception In Mumbai, Check Out Candid Selfies And Group Pics

+59PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Reception: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Attend