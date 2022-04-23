'Either Uddhav Recites or We'll Do at Matoshree': Security Up as MP, MLA Act on Hanuman Chalisa Threat

Barricades were set up and a team of police officers were seen outside ‘Matoshree’ on Saturday. This comes hours before Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife, MP Navneet Rana, begin recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family home.

A day ago, the couple was served a notice by Mumbai police, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. According to a report by Times of India, the Ranas had demanded that the CM should chant the ‘Chalisa’ on Hanuman Jayanti outside Matoshree, failing which they said they would come to Mumbai and recite it outside ‘Matoshree’.

The couple made the announcement soon after MNS chief Raj Thackeray gave an ultimatum that the party would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if their loudspeakers were not removed by May 3.

The report stated that the Shiv Sena leaders in response warned the Ranas that they would get a fitting response from the party rank if they proceeded with their plan. Soon after their announcement on Friday, hundreds of Shiv Sainiks started gathering outside the building. Former mayor Kishori Pednekar is also expected to arrive at Thackerays’ residence.

The chief minister, who resides at his official residence Varsha in South Mumbai, arrived at Matoshree on Friday afternoon with his son, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray, and addressed the crowd. Shiv Sena leaders, including MPs Vinayak Raut and Anil Desai, were also present.

“Please go home. Nobody has the guts to come here. You have been here throughout the day. I request you to go home," Thackeray was quoted telling Shiv Sainiks.

Unfazed by the police notice issued to them, Ravi and Navneet Rana said, “We will go there (Matoshree) to read the Hanuman Chalisa at 9am. We will cooperate with the police. I have asked our workers to ensure that law and order is not disturbed in Mumbai."

