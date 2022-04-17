Hanuman Jayanti Clashes: 14 Arrested in Delhi's Jahangirpuri Violence; Uttarakhand on Alert; 20 Detained in AP Ruckus

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested 14 people on charges of rioting and attempt to murder after clashes broke out between two communities during a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is on.

While no casualty was reported, nine persons, including eight policemen and one civilian were injured, and are being treated at Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital. A sub-inspector has sustained bullet injury but his condition is stable. “One of them, the sub-inspector, has been shot in the hand. There was no firing from the police side. Tear gas shells were fired by the police," special commissioner (law and order) Dependra Pathak said.

According to the police, an argument broke out between the two communities, and “things escalated, and both sides started pelting stones on each other and also torched vehicles," a senior police officer said.

Security has been tightened in the area this morning, and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday urged everyone to maintain peace and order. Kejriwal said Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has said all steps would be taken to ensure peace in the area, and the guilty are punished.

The home ministry has given necessary directions to the Delhi Police, and is keeping a close watch on the situation, sources said.

Noida has been put on high alert after the Saturday’s incident in northwest Delhi. “The patrolling was held in crowded areas and markets, near shopping malls, metro stations and areas having mixed populations. Senior rank officers supervised the patrolling and the law and order situation is being monitored continuously," the Uttar Pradesh Police said in a statement.

Patrolling and foot marches were conducted in all three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida — by the police force officials on instructions of Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

Uttarakhand on Alert

Violence also took place in Roorkee in Uttarakhand on Saturday after stones were thrown during a Shobha Yatra. Nearly 10 people, including the in charge of Mandavar outpost, were injured in the attack in Bhagwanpur area. The rioters vandalised several vehicles and set two on fire. As soon as the information was received, the Bhagwanpur police immediately rushed to the spot. After this incident, high alert has been issued in the entire state, Navbharat reported.

Ruckus in Andhra Pradesh

Clashes between the two communities took place in at Hollagunda in Andhra Pradesh during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Stone-pelting started when the VHP members started playing loud music and chanting slogans. According to the police, stone-pelting took place for around 10 minutes. Based on the footage, around 20 have been detained, the police had said.

