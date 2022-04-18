Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE Updates: Injured Cop Recalls Firing at Jahangirpuri; Delhi Police Holds Meeting With Aman Committees

Sub Inspector Medhalal, who sustained a bullet injury in the clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, on Sunday said police had initially pacified the situation but a group from C-Block started pelting stones and fired on the security personnel.

Recalling the turn of events, Medhalal (50), posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station, said he was walking along with the ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. He said when the procession reached C-Block, some of those standing near a mosque got into an argument with the participants of the procession over alleged sloganeering by the latter.

“The argument soon turned violent with stones pelted from each sides. We tried to control the situation. The two sparring groups were separated and guarded by the police to ensure peace," the injured officer told PTI. While those part of the procession were sent away towards G-Block, those standing near the mosque were asked to stay put at C-Block. But those standing at C-Block started pelting stones and came out with lathis in their hands, he said.

“One of them also targeted police personnel and opened fire on our side. A bullet hit me, but I was conscious and told myself there was no need to worry and that I would be safe. Later, I was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital," Medhalal added.