Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE Updates: Injured Cop Recalls Firing at Jahangirpuri; Delhi Police Holds Meeting With Aman Committees

Hanuman Jayanti Violence LIVE Updates: Sub Inspector Medhalal, who sustained a bullet injury in the clashes in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, on Sunday said police had initially pacified the situation but a group from C-Block started pelting stones and fired on the security personnel. Read More
A delegation of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) met Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and submitted a memorandum demanding strict action against those involved in the violence. It also said that there should be an investigation against those officials who allegedly instead of restraining the culprits tried stopping the procession.
Aday after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, the police arrested 21 people over stone-pelting and arson that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Two juveniles were also apprehended and two main accused, Ansar and Aslam, were sent to police custody according to directions by the Rohini District Court. A third prime accused was identified and arrested on Sunday evening, officials said. Special Commissioner of Crime Branch of Delhi Police, Ravindra Yadav said the District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the case.
Delhi Congress President Chaudhary Anil Kumar on Sunday alleged that clash in Jahangirpuri was the result of intelligence failure, as the security agencies failed to foresee the potential of the procession to flare tempers. Addressing a press conference, Kumar said that it was very unfortunate that even before the scars of the North East Delhi riots in 2020 could heal communal clashes in Jahangirpuri besmirched Delhi’s name. He said that the clash happened due to the intelligence failure of the Delhi Police and security agencies which could not pre-empt the tense situation in Jahangirpuri ever since the permission for Hanuman Jayanti procession was given. READ MORE
Drone patrolling, intensive rooftop surveillance in sensitive areas of the national capital with deployment of additional police forces and meetings with Aman (peace) committee members are among the major measures taken by the Delhi Police on Sunday to maintain law and order in the city. Drone patrolling, foot patrolling was done in areas of Jamia Nagar, Jama Masjid, Sangam Vihar, Chandni Mahal, Jasola, Huaz Qasi among other communally sensitive areas including those of northeast which had witnessed violence in 2020. This comes a day after a clash broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city"s Jahangirpuri area in which nine policemen and a civilian was injured.
There was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes between two communities that left eight police personnel and a local injured. Some vehicles were also torched, they said. The Delhi Police arrested 21 people over the violence, including a 21-year-old man, who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector and a 35-year-old man alleged to be the “main conspirator" behind the clash. The Delhi Police on Sunday held a meeting with members of Aman committees and asked them to appeal to the people to maintain peace in their areas, officials said.
Recalling the turn of events, Medhalal (50), posted at the Jahangirpuri Police Station, said he was walking along with the ‘Shobha Yatra’ in the area on the ocassion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. He said when the procession reached C-Block, some of those standing near a mosque got into an argument with the participants of the procession over alleged sloganeering by the latter.
“The argument soon turned violent with stones pelted from each sides. We tried to control the situation. The two sparring groups were separated and guarded by the police to ensure peace," the injured officer told PTI. While those part of the procession were sent away towards G-Block, those standing near the mosque were asked to stay put at C-Block. But those standing at C-Block started pelting stones and came out with lathis in their hands, he said.
“One of them also targeted police personnel and opened fire on our side. A bullet hit me, but I was conscious and told myself there was no need to worry and that I would be safe. Later, I was admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital," Medhalal added.
The police officer also said in his 29 years of police career, he had faced many challenges, but never sustained a bullet injury until now. Asked how he broke the news to his family, the sub inspector said his family members initially thought he was joking, but realisation hit them when they saw the development on television.
“I called up my family from the hospital to inform them about my injuries, but they did not trust me initially. It was only when they watched the news channels, they realised the gravity of the situation. They immediately made a video call and inquired about my health,” he said. Medhalal is currently recuperating at home.
