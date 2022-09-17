Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Wishes Pour in as PM Turns 72; Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal Lead Oppn Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday and wishes poured in on Twitter for the world’s most popular leader. President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah among others led the long the long list of birthday wishes for the Prime Minister.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with incomparable hard work, dedication and creativity, continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God bless you with good health and long life," President Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praises on Modi and lauded his effort to steer India in the right direction. “@narendramodi has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots. New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modi ji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Advertisement

“I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday. He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his leadership has boosted progress and good governance like never before and taken India’s prestige and self-respect to a new high. He has given a new dimension to Indian politics and given importance to the poor’s welfare along with development, Singh said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leaders across political lines extended their wishes to the PM with Rahul Gandhi among the first in the opposition to wish Modi.

“Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted followed by wishes from his colleague Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot among others. Other opposition leaders too took to Twitter to wish PM for his birthday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a packed schedule to celebrate the prime minister’s birthday, PM Modi will be going about his day as usual, fulfilling his national duties. One of the biggest highlights of his birthday will be the eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia and will be released by the prime minister into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh around 10:45 am. Notably, the big cat was extinct in the country in 1952 due to sport hunting, overhunting and habitat loss.

After releasing the cheetahs in the national park, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Self Help Group (SHG) Sammelan with women SHG members/community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur. He will also expected to deliver four speeches, which will cover diverse sectors like wildlife and environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next generation infrastructure.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here