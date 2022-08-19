HAPPY KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Janmashtami today on Friday, August 19. “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone’s life. Jai Shri Krishna," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated across the country today on Friday, August 19 with great enthusiasm. The day is extremely significant since it is believed to mark the birth of Lord Krishna who is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu according to Hindu mythology.

Events like Dahi Handi are popular ways to celebrate this occasion. Devotees also pray to the Lord on this day and seek his blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was the human incarnation of Lord Vishnu who was born to destroy the evil king of Mathura, Kansa. He was Krishna’s uncle who kept his mother Devaki and his father Vasudev imprisoned for years. Lord Krishna is favourite to all and hence, devotees celebrate with great enthusiasm and fervour.

KRISHNA JANMASHTAMI: HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Shri Krishna, a Hindu God, was born in Mathura during the Bhadrapada month, on Ashtami date which falls in August or September. Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp to mark his birth. Lord Krishna’s uncle Kansa had imprisoned his parents Vasudev and Devaki after he learnt that Devaki’s eighth son would be the cause of his death.

When Shri Krishna was born, Vasudev managed to escape from the jail and dropped him with Yashodha and Nanda Baba who lived in Gokul. Since he loved butter as a child, Dahi Handi is practised across the country on this special day. In this event, a handi (pot) full of butter is tied at a height with a rope. Groups of people form a pyramid-like structure to reach the top and break the pot to unleash the butter.

Krishna Janmashtami: Puja Vidhi

To worship Lord Krishna on this auspicious day, wake up early in the morning and observe a fast for the whole day. After taking a bath yourself, bathe the idol of God with Gangajal and milk. Also, light a diya in the temple of your home. As you wear new clothes yourself, make the idol wear new clothes too. Decorate the idol with a Peacock crown, a Flute, Vaijayanti garland, Tulsi Dal and Kundal. Furnish the swing of Laddu Gopal with flower garlands and offer him kheer, fruits, flowers, Makhan Mishri, sweets and nuts. Worship the lord with incense sticks. This pooja holds more significance if done during the nighttime. At the midnight, sway Shri Krishna’s swing and sing aartis. After the worship is over, distribute prasad to everyone.

