Happy New Year 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wishes for ‘Joy and Good Health to Everyone’

>Happy New Year 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the New Year wishing joy and good health to everyone. He The prime minister tweeted: “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters". Modi also shared a clip of the recent episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio broadcast, in which he had extended his wishes to people in the New Year.

Advertisement

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, tweeted: “Wishing you all a very Happy New Year 2022. #HappyNewYear2022"

Countries around the world welcomed New Year 2022 in a muted way due to Covid-19 pandemic. In India too, streets in several cities and town wore a deserted look due to pandemic-related night curfew in place.

>Also Read: Happy New Year 2022: Photos, Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

A New Year is a momentous occasion: it is a time to reflect on our gratitude for the past and our hopes for the future. It’s a chance to embrace a new beginning and rekindle our desire to achieve objectives and aspirations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.