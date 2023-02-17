HAPPY PERFUME DAY 2023 IMAGES, WISHES QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES: After celebrating a whole week dedicated to love and romance, the Anti-Week Valentine’s began on February 15. And now, it’s time to gear up if you want to celebrate Perfume Day with someone you love. Despite being a part of Anti-Valentine Week, perfume day can still be observed in a loving and uplifting manner.

This day falls on February 17, the third day of the anti-Week observed, following Slap Day and Kick Day. But you should start the day by greeting your partner with a few adorable wishes, images, and quotes before you begin your search for the greatest scents. Don’t worry, we got you covered. Take a look:

Perfume Day 2023: Wishes

1. You are the fragrance I would love to wear all my life as your love….Sending my best wishes on Perfume Day to you.

2. Can anyone remember love? It’s like trying to summon up the smell of roses in a cellar. You might see a rose, but never the perfume.

3. May my love surround you with the best of happiness just like perfumes surround you with fragrance….Happy Perfume Day.

4. Beauty is an ecstasy; it is as simple as hunger. There is nothing to be said about it. It is like the perfume of a rose: you can smell it and that is all.

5. Heart is like a perfume bottle….You will only know its fragrance when you will open it….Happy Perfume Day!

6. Little things seem nothing, but they give peace, like those meadow flowers which individually seem odorless but all together perfume the air.

7. Happiness is the perfume of the heart, the harmony of the heart which sings. Happy Perfume Day.

8. If you don’t smell good, then you don’t look good. Happy Perfume Day!

9. The kind of perfume you like and wear has a lot to say about you and your personality…. Happy Perfume Day.

10. Little things seem nothing, but they give peace, like those meadow flowers which individually seem odorless but all together perfume the air.

Perfume Day 2023: Quotes

1. “Perfume puts the finishing touch to elegance - a detail that subtly underscores the look, an invisible extra that completes a man’s and a woman’s personality. Without it, there is something missing." - Gianni Versace

2. “One of the very few things that I do every single day is put on fragrance. If I’m not wearing make-up, if my hair’s not done, if I’m walking around in pajamas, I still put my fragrance on. I will brush my teeth and put on my perfume." – Blake Lively

3. “No elegance is possible without perfume. It is the unseen, unforgettable, ultimate accessory." - Coco Chanel

